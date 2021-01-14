Dates are the most healthy and nutritious food in the world. If you want to get strong bones, shiny skin and other health benefits, then this is the best time. The amount of calories in it is also like other dry fruits like raisins and figs.

Apart from its health benefits, it also tastes sweet. It contains plenty of protein, magnesium, iron, potassium and vitamin B6. It will be beneficial for you to know how to start the day with dates.

Dates are a great medium to gain energy. To stay fresh throughout the day, start the day with dates in your breakfast. By eating dates in the morning, you get rid of fatigue. Apart from this, it also helps in getting rid of the skin and pimples. The fiber present in it proves to be helpful in improving the digestive system and relieving problems like constipation.

Iron deficiency is necessary to stop blood flow in the body. Dates are a treasure of iron. Dates can reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) levels in the body. It reduces the risk of blood vessels obstruction and heart diseases. Use of dates can prove to be useful in strengthening bones.

Dates can also be included in weight loss food. People exercising in the morning can be benefited by eating dates especially before exercise. Apart from this, it also helps in keeping you fresh throughout the day. Dates are excellent fruit to keep the mind active. Its use improves mental health.