Just the way flowers need water to flourish and a car needs an oil change to run well, going into the winter months, your body might need food during winter to strengthen the immune system.

The cold weather during winter brings with it a number of diseases and the flu. We have to pay more attention to the health of our immune system, when colds and flu surround you. The best way to prevent falling ill during winter is to boost our immunity.

Here are the foods to strengthen our immune system:

Vitamin C – People must turn to get vitamin C as it helps build up your immune system. Vitamin C is thought to increase the production of white blood cells. These are keys to fighting infections. Popular citrus fruits include: grapefruit, oranges, lemons

Red bell peppers – Red bell peppers contain twice as much vitamin C as citrus. They’re also a rich source of beta carotene. Besides boosting your immune system, vitamin C may help maintain healthy skin. Beta carotene helps keep your eyes and skin healthy.

Broccoli – Broccoli is supercharged with vitamins and minerals. Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, as well as many other antioxidants and fiber, broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables and to keep its power intact is to cook it as little as possible or better yet, not at all.

Garlic – Garlic is found in almost every cuisine in the world. It adds a little zing to food and it’s a must-have for your health. Early civilizations recognized its value in fighting infections. Garlic may also help lower blood pressure and slow down hardening of the arteries.

Ginger – Ginger is another ingredient many turn to after getting sick. Ginger may help decrease inflammation, which can help reduce a sore throat and other inflammatory illnesses. Ginger may also help decrease nausea.

