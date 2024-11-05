Keonjhar: Residents of this town are facing huge problems commuting as the construction of the road from Belda to Maligaon (earlier NH6) has not been completed. Movement of vehicles and pedestrians on the incomplete road has become an agony, but despite repeated complaints, the district administration is not paying any heed, locals alleged. Locals have warned that it will be held responsible in case of any major accident. They also pointed out that the lack of proper monitoring has raised questions about the sustainability of the road when completed. It is not that commuting has become a problem. Locals pointed out that the drains full of dirty water are overflowing and spreading in the local market adjacent to the incomplete stretch. This has also become a headache for the traders and people who visit the market. Locals pointed that the scheduled date for completion of work of the 10-kilometre stretch at a cost of Rs 10.55 crore was December 25, 2023.

Close to a year has elapsed, but even then, there has been no development. Hence people from this town and the residents of Ghuturu, Shankarpur, Jhadbelda and Nelung villages are facing huge problems. Many of them said that at times they feel they are commuting through a ‘death trap’. Locals also pointed out that incomplete construction of the road, culverts and drains, are leading to frequent accidents. They pointed out that heavy vehicles like buses and trucks frequently ply on the road and hence the area has turned accident-prone. Repeated calls to the supervising engineer of the project went unanswered. When contacted superintendent engineer Santosh Kumar Behera said that the efforts are on to complete the pending work as soon as possible