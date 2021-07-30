Human body needs good cholesterol to stay healthy. Good cholesterol plays an important role in many important functions of the body, especially when it comes to heart.

Good cholesterol is called high-density lipoprotein (HDL), while low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is bad cholesterol.

Good cholesterol helps in removing the plaque accumulated in the arteries. Apart from medical factors such as obesity, diabetes and smoking, diet also plays a major role in HDL levels.

Good cholesterol is found naturally in many food sources. Here are some foods which will help in increasing the good cholesterol level. To improve health, it is important to include these foods with in diet.

Legumes, whole grain:

Legumes such as beans, soybeans, lentils and chickpeas contain high amounts of iron.

The antioxidant kaempferol present in legumes has been shown to have health benefits such as reducing chronic inflammation. They are also good sources of folate, magnesium and potassium and may help reduce the risk of heart disease. Apart from this, they reduce the level of bad cholesterol and increase the level of good cholesterol.

Nuts and seeds:

Nuts such as almonds, walnuts and cashews are good sources of folic acid. They contain magnesium, iron and monounsaturated fats, which improve blood sugar levels and increase energy levels. Seeds such as flaxseed, pumpkin are rich in iron. Apart from that, seeds are also a great source of magnesium, fibre, omega-3 fatty acids that improve HDL levels. Nuts and seeds protect cells from harmful free radicals during the metabolic process.