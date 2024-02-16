Rajkot: India have been hit with a five-run penalty after all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin ran on the protected area of the pitch during the first session of the second day of the third Test against England Friday.

In the 102nd over of the India innings when India were 358 for 7, Ashwin pushed the ball into the covers region and attempted to take a run by running down the pitch, before being sent back by Dhruv Jurel. This led to on-field umpire Joel Wilson fining India with a five-run penalty, who had a word with Ashwin, before signalling a penalty.

As a result, England will begin their first innings from 5/0.

India had already received their first and final warning when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had been warned for running on the pitch on the first day of the Test.

Law 41.14 that deals with the situation of a batter damaging the pitch and Law states: “It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause.”

Law 41.14.2 describes the procedure to be followed in the first such occurrence, which is a warning to the batting side.

“If either batter causes deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch, other than as in 41.15, at the first instance the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence. The bowler’s end umpire shall then warn both batters that the practice is unfair and indicate that this is a first and final warning. This warning shall apply throughout the innings. The umpire shall so inform each incoming batter. inform the captain of the fielding side and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of what has occurred.”

The penalty is prescribed in Law 41.14.3, which states: “If there is any further instance of deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch by any batter in that innings, the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence.

“The bowler’s end umpire shall disallow all runs to the batting side return any not out batter to his/her original end signal No ball or Wide to the scorers if applicable. award 5 Penalty runs to the fielding side.”

By the time of writing the report, India are currently in a strong position in the Rajkot Test with a 415/9 on the board.

The five-Test series is tied at 1-1 after England won the first match in Hyderabad and India drew level in Visakhapatnam.