Raighar: Independents might give the BJD and BJP candidates a run for their money under this block in Nabarangpur district. The panchayat polls will be conducted in this block February 24, a report said. With date of elections drawing near, the tempo among all political parties has grown manifold. Even though the BJD and its main opposition the BJP are expected to challenge one another, the independents are likely to play a decisive role in the outcome of polls.

Both the BJD and BJP are leaving no stone unturned to grab the block chairperson’s post. Both parties are going all out to ensure victory of their proposed samiti member candidates.

Also read: Man held for raping woman singer in Berhampur

Both parties are trying to keep good relations with the independents in case they are needed once the results are declared.

However, independent candidates are in no way any less than the two major parties. They have posed stiff challenges to the BJD and BJP candidates. These independents have intensified their campaigns in various panchayats and their popularity is growing by the day.

A total of 82 candidates are contesting for 26 panchayats in this panchayat polls. Both the BJD and BJP have fielded 26 candidates each while there are 30 independents in the fray.

Last time, the saffron party had got the block chairperson’s post its own strength. The BJD suffered in the election due to factionalism and internal squabbles in the party.

However, in the lead-up to upcoming polls, the BJD has appeared united. MP Ramesh Majhi of BJD has strengthened the party by inducting several leaders and workers of other parties through merger meetings. However, even then some leaders are staying away from active campaigning.