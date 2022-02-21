Berhampur: A man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping a woman. The development came two days be, before the marriage of the accused’s daughter. The accused was identified as Abhi Pradhan, 48, a resident of Bada Bazaar police limits in the city. A medical examination was conducted on Pradhan and the survivor at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in the city following his arrest, Monday. Police also recorded the statement of the survivor in the court.

A case was registered in this connection and the accused produced in court. He was remanded to judicial custody after the court rejected his bail plea.

Police said that Pradhan came in contact with the woman who is a singer by profession at Bhanjanagar. She also has a son. The woman earned her living by performing stage shows and singing in various private functions.. Pradhan lured the woman to shift here and even found her a house in the same area where he was staying.

Later, Pradhan forced the woman into physical relationship with him despite her unwillingness. He even threatened to kill her only son if she disclosed the matter before others and raped her on a regular basis.

Finally, the woman mustered courage and lodged a complaint at Bada Bazaar police station, Sunday. Police conducted a probe and arrested Pradhan.