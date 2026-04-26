New Delhi: India has achieved a major milestone in wind energy, with the country’s wind energy generation capacity exceeding 56 gigawatts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday.

In his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi also said the country must save electricity and adopt clean energy.

“India recently achieved a major milestone in wind energy. India’s wind energy generation capacity has now exceeded 56 gigawatts. In just the past year, nearly 6 gigawatts of new capacity have been added,” he said.

Underlining that solar and wind energy are essential for India’s development, Modi said, “It is not just about the environment; it is about securing our future, and we all have a role to play in it.”

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said that India has recorded its best-ever year in wind energy capacity addition, with a historic 6.1 GW added during 2025-26.

India currently ranks fourth globally in wind energy, with more than 56.1 GW installed capacity and an additional 28 GW under implementation.

Emphasising the vast untapped potential of the sector, Joshi highlighted that India’s wind energy potential at 150 metres hub height is estimated at nearly 1,164 GW.

He expressed confidence that with sustained efforts, the country will achieve 100 GW wind capacity by 2030 and 156 GW by 2036, contributing significantly to the net-zero target by 2070.

Joshi also underlined that wind energy plays a critical role in stabilising India’s energy system, particularly due to its peak generation during evening and night hours, which aligns with high demand periods.

He noted that nearly 45 per cent of wind power generation occurs during peak demand hours, making it a vital complement to solar energy.