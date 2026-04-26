Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sunday was conducting searches at three places, including the houses of two businessmen in Anandapur and Alipore areas, in Kolkata.

According to ED officials, this search was linked to its investigation into a criminal-linked syndicate of Sona Pappu alias Biswajit Poddar.

The ED has already arrested Joy Kamdar, a businessman close to Sona Pappu. Kamdar is currently in the ED’s custody. It is reported that these businessmen, whose premises are being searched, were traced after questioning Joy Kamdar.

Several ED teams, accompanied by central forces, left the CGO complex in Salt Lake in the morning.

A search is underway at a businessman’s house in a well-known area in Anandapur. A team has also gone to Alipore. Sources said that the ED teams are investigating whether the businessmen have any connection with Joy’s investments.

The raid was conducted to investigate a money laundering case against Sona Pappu, who is booked in multiple cases, including attempted murder and extortion, said an ED official.

More details are awaited.

Sona Pappu allegedly runs syndicates in the South Kolkata areas of Kasba and Ballygunge and has several FIRs against him over various allegations. He is also a prime accused in the Golpark clashes that took place in February. He is at present absconding, but from time to time, he comes online on social media to target the central investigation agency for “harassing” his family members.

It is alleged that Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas was also involved in financial transactions with Joy. ED conducted a search at Biswas’ house earlier this month.

The ED raids come amid the ongoing Assembly elections in the state. The first phase of voting has been completed in 152 Assembly constituencies, and the second phase of voting will be held in the remaining 142 constituencies April 29.

The political parties have been campaigning vigorously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to the state again Sunday. He will hold a roadshow in North Kolkata.

The ruling party, Trinamool Congress, has questioned the central agency’s excessive activity in the run-up to the elections. The party has alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre is using agencies for political “gain”.