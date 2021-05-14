New Delhi: A total of 3,43,144 people have tested positive for coronavirus in a day. The new cases took India’s coronavirus tally to 2,40,46,809. The death toll rose to 2,62,317 with 4,000 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Friday. The Health Ministry also said that the active cases have reduced to 37,04,893 comprising 15.41 per cent of the total infections. The ministry also said the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.5 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,00,79,599. The current case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.09 per cent in India, the data stated.

The 4,000 new fatalities include 850 from Maharashtra, 344 from Karnataka, 308 from Delhi, 297 from Tamil Nadu, 277 from Uttar Pradesh, 186 from Punjab, 195 from Chhattisgarh, 163 from Haryana, 159 from Rajasthan, 129 from West Bengal, 122 from Uttarakhand, 109 from Gujarat and 108 from Jharkhand.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7 and 50 lakh September 16.It went past the the one-crore mark December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 31,13,24,100 samples have been tested up to May 13. A total of 18,75,515 samples were tested Thursday.

In the past 22 days India’s daily Covid tally has plateaued over the three-lakh-mark and over 3,000 casualties for a fortnight. Wednesday, India recorded 4,205 fresh Covid deaths, while May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,44,776 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry also said that a total of 17,92,98,584 people have been vaccinated so far in India. A total of 20,27,162 persons were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.