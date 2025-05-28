New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday said India and Africa have a “deep solidarity” and an “unshakeable friendship”, and asserted that New Delhi stands fully committed to Africa’s development, prosperity and progress.

In his address at the Africa Day celebrations here, he also said that as Global South partners, India “strongly advocates a greater voice for Africa” in global institutions and discourse.

“Delighted to attend #AfricaDay2025 Celebrations today in Delhi. India and Africa have a deep solidarity and an unshakeable friendship. India stands fully committed to Africa’s development, prosperity and progress,” he said in a post on X.

In his post, Jaishankar also shared some photos of the celebrations and spoke of further boosting India-Africa partnership.

“Our partnership continues to strengthen in trade, development cooperation, capacity building and security. And as Global South partners, India strongly advocates a greater voice for Africa in global institutions and discourse.

“India and Africa will engage and work together very closely. We will together fashion a contemporary agenda of cooperation aimed towards the realisation of African priorities,” he said.

PTI