Rairangpur: President Droupadi Murmu Saturday said India has always spread peace in the world because issues can only be resolved through mutual discussion, not war.

“Whenever the world reeled under war-like conflicts and uncertainties, India spread the message of peace… Issues can be resolved through mutual discussion, not through war,” she said, while addressing a public gathering at Rairangpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, where she, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended the second anniversary celebrations of the state’s BJP government.

India’s glory has enhanced at the international level due to PM Modi’s “influential leadership”, she said, while praising him for his dedication towards the country and its people.

The entire world witnessed India’s management skills during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that period, India not only successfully vaccinated its people, but also provided vaccines to several foreign countries, she said.

India has always been the first to extend a helping hand to countries facing natural calamities, she added.

PTI