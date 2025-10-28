Minsk: India and Belarus held the eighth round of Foreign Office Consultations in Minsk, discussing the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, tourism, education and consular matters.

According to a statement released by Belarus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides discussed several issues related to bilateral relations, including the development of political dialogue, increasing mutual trade and manufacturing cooperation, expanding the legal framework, bilateral interaction within international organisations, cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and BRICS, besides promoting the establishment of direct bilateral contacts in humanitarian areas.

“The parties noted the significant intensification of bilateral contacts amid the current geopolitical turbulence in the world, which confirms the high level of mutual trust and support between the parties, and also provides a basis for further intensification and expansion of bilateral ties,” read a statement issued by the Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

India and Belarus noted that the existing potential for bilateral cooperation is not fully realised and that there are several areas of mutual interest. During the meeting, the officials of two nations discussed a number of pressing issues on the regional and global agendas.

For the meeting, the Indian side was led by Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, while the Belarusian side was led by the Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Shestakov.

The eighth round of India-Belarus Foreign Office Consultations, co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus Mr Evgeny Shestakov was held in Minsk. Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, tourism, education and consular matters. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” MEA spokeperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Sibi George also called on the Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov during his visit. The two sides noted the dynamic development of cooperation between Belarus and India in key areas, including political, economic, humanitarian, and others.

During his visit, George interacted with Indian students studying in medical science at the Belarusian State Medical University (BSMU) and met BMSU Rector Sergei Rubnikovich.

“Secretary (West) Ambassador Sibi George, interacted with Indian students studying in medical science at the Belarusian State Medical University (BSMU), Minsk. Secretary (West) also met Mr Sergei Rubnikovich Rector of BSMU, who reaffirmed their commitment to the students’ wellbeing and academic excellence,” the Indian Embassy in Belarus posted on X.

George along with Belarusian State University Rector Andrei D Carol and India’s Ambassador to Belarus Ashok Kumar, also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Belarusian State University.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Belarus wrote, “Secretary (West) Sibi George, along with Mr. Andrei D. Carol, Rector of the Belarusian State University and Mr. Ashok Kumar, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Belarus paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Belarusian State University. His timeless message of peace and compassion continue to inspire the world.”

IANS