London: Pacer Gus Atkinson grabbed five wickets as India collapsed on the second day morning of the fifth and final Test against England to be bowled out for 224 in their first innings, here Friday.

The overnight batters Karun Nair (57) and Washington Sundar (26) fell in the first 20 minutes of play, which exposed the frail tail of the Indian team, which once again fell without much resistance.

For England, Atkinson completed a five-for as he returned 21.4-8-33-5 while Josh Tongue took 3/57 as the two fast bowlers shared the majority of the workload for the hosts.

India had earlier resumed the second day’s play, which began earlier than the scheduled start owing to rains on the first day at 204 for six.

Brief scores: India 224 all out in 69.4 overs (Sai Sudharsan 38, Karun Nair 57; Gus Atkinson 5/33, Josh Tongue 3/57) vs England.