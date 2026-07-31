New Delhi: India Friday called upon the international community to scrutinise Islamabad’s “ruthless” use of force against peaceful protesters in Pakistan-Occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and hold it accountable for the “atrocities”.

Around 40 people were reportedly killed in the crackdown by the security forces in PoJK since July 27 amid local-body elections in the region.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Pakistani establishment continued to “unleash ruthless force” against peaceful civilians in PoJK.

The PoJK has been witnessing massive protests since last month over inflated living costs, alleged administrative apathy and political discrimination and atrocities against minorities.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has been leading the protests.

“This crackdown has resulted in the tragic death of over 40 civilians and serious injuries to many,” Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing.

“Its absolute disdain for the innocent people of PoJK was laid bare when the defence minister branded the protesting civilians as enemies.

“Adding to this, the Special Assistant to the prime minister on political affairs, openly admitted that the very ‘mujahideen’ that Pakistani establishment trained, armed and sent to bleed India have now turned their guns inward, weaponising themselves against the state,” he added.

Jaiswal said the “so-called” elections stand as a “humiliating rejection” of the Pakistani establishment.

“Facing a violent regime, the people have requested international organisations for an independent investigation into the unlawful killings,” he said.

“We urge that the international community should scrutinise Pakistan’s actions and hold it accountable for its atrocities,” he added.