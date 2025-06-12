New Delhi: Describing Indian and Canada as “vibrant democracies”, the external affairs ministry Thursday said New Delhi believes the forthcoming meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the G7 Summit will offer an important opportunity to exchange views and explore pathways to reset bilateral ties.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during his weekly media briefing.

“Our Prime Minister had received a call from the Canadian Prime Minister last week. During the call, Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Prime Minister (Modi) to attend the G7 meeting, and as you are aware, the invitation has been accepted,” he said.

The call was also an occasion for the two prime ministers to reflect or talk about India-Canada relations, and how it can be taken forward, the MEA spokesperson said.

Canada will be hosting the crucial G7 meeting later this month.

“India and Canada are vibrant democracies, which are bound by shared democratic values and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law. And, of course, very vibrant people-to-people ties,” Jaiswal said.

“We believe that the forthcoming meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada will offer an important opportunity for them to exchange views on bilateral and global issues, and explore pathways to set or reset the relationship, based on mutual respect, shared interests and sensitivity to each other’s concerns,” he said.

Later, in response to another query on the future trajectory of India-Canada ties, Jaiswal said, “We are exploring a path to reset ties.”

PTI