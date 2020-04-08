Beijing: India and China should pool in their scientific and technological resources to develop a vaccine to contain the deadly novel coronavirus, the Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri has said.

“We could cooperate on the development of vaccine for this virus… It will be of great value for the world at large at the end of day, we do have a very large scientific and technological manpower in our two countries,” Misri said in an interview to state-run ‘CGTN’ here.

Vikram Misri said there should be global cooperation to contain the COVID-19.

“The enemy is not an individual, a country or a group of countries. It is a virus that doesn’t discriminate. It is not only important for the countries to put aside their differences but also rise above those differences. We have to realise that we are all in this together,” asserted the Indian ambassador.

Vikram Misri said China and India can cooperate on scientific and medical research side in the health and epidemiological sector as well as it will be useful for scientists and institutes of virology from both the countries to be in touch with each other. He said India is in the process of procuring quality medical equipment in orderly and stable manner from China to deal with the coronavirus outbreak at home.

When China was dealing with coronavirus crisis in January-February this year, India through a process of consultations provided 15 tonne of medical assistance, Misri recalled.

“There is a lot of room for cooperation. In the present case, we are commercially procuring (medical equipment) wherever it is available. China happens to be country where a lot of it is available,” Misri informed. He said India has requested for assistance of the Chinese government in identifying the bonafide suppliers of these materials. “What is important is for quality material to be supplied at prices that are reasonable and stable,” Misri said.

China is one of the largest manufacturers of the PPE (Personnel protection equipment) ventilators and other material that are used in the fight against coronavirus.

“Broadly I would say in India there is recognition that this (India-China ties) is an important relationship”, bilaterally, regionally and for the world at large,” the Indian ambassador said.

PTI