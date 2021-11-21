New Delhi: India Sunday completed a historic 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand by recording an emphatic victory in the third and final T20I in Kolkata.

Riding on a scintillating half century by Rohit Sharma (56, 31b, 5×4, 3×6) and some useful contributions from others, India score 184 for the loss of seven wickets in the third and final of the T20 game of the series at the Eden Gardens here, Sunday.

The other batters who contributed to India’s cause were Ishan Kishan (29), Shreyas Iyer (25), Venkatesh Iyer (20), Harshal patel (18) and Deepak Chahar (21 n o). Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (3/27) was the best bowler for the visitors.

Rohit and Ishan gave India a rollicking start putting on 69 runs in just 6.2 overs. However, then India lost the way as they lost wickets for just 34 runs. However, the efforts by the middle and lower-order helped India go past the 180-run mark.

Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson turned out to be the most expensive bowlers for the Kiwis even though they took a wicket apiece. Milne went for 47 runs in his four overs while Ferguson was hit for 45 runs.

India had rested KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin for this game. The two have been included in the playing XI are Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.