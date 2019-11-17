Balasore: India Saturday successfully conducted the first night trial of nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-II from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

The Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army test-fired the versatile surface-to-surface medium-range nuclear-capable missile from launching complex IV of the Integrated Test Range Saturday evening, defence sources said.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile has already been inducted into the armed forces.

The 20-metre long, two-stage ballistic missile has a strike range of 2,000 km. It has a launch weight of 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg, the sources said.

