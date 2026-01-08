New Delhi: India will continue to work with member countries of the International Solar Alliance, one of the 66 international organisations from which the US announced its withdrawal Thursday.

The government has noted media reports citing US withdrawal from 66 international organisations, including the International Solar Alliance, which represents 125 member countries, a senior official said.

The ISA remains focused on its objective of supporting member countries in collectively addressing key common challenges to scaling up of solar energy, in line with their needs, to achieve universal energy access, as per the official.

The ISA will continue to work with member countries, particularly Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States, in the development and deployment of solar energy, mobilising finance, building capacity, and reducing risk perceptions, the official added.

President Donald Trump Wednesday signed an executive order suspending US support for 66 organisations, agencies, and commissions, following his administration’s review of participation in and funding for all international organisations, including those affiliated with the United Nations, according to a White House press statement.

The Trump administration has distanced itself from the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and other organisations and agencies focused on climate and addressing climate change.

According to experts, the US withdrawal has come as a big setback in the fight against climate change, as the country is both the largest polluter and the world’s biggest economy.

UNFCCC, the 1992 agreement between 198 countries to financially support climate change activities in developing countries, is the underlying treaty for the landmark Paris climate agreement. Trump is known to call climate change “a hoax” and is also in favour of increased production of fossil fuels such as oil.

Other organisations and agencies that the US will quit include the Carbon Free Energy Compact, the United Nations University, the International Cotton Advisory Committee, the International Tropical Timber Organisation, the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation, the Pan-American Institute for Geography and History, the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies, and the International Lead and Zinc Study Group.

The Trump administration has also withdrawn from the UN Population Fund, the agency providing sexual and reproductive health worldwide. He has accused the agency of participating in “coercive abortion practices” in countries like China.

IANS