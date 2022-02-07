New Delhi: India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 achieved another milestone as it crossed 170 crore mark Monday. As per the government CoWIN portal, India has administered over 170 crore of vaccine doses so far that includes over 95 crore of first doses, over 73 crore as second shots and over 1.45 crore precaution doses.

“World’s largest vaccination drive has crossed 170 crore mark. India is moving forward with great strength & vigour in its fight against COVID19. With PM Narendra Modi Ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’, we will win the battle against the pandemic”, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, talking about the important role of vaccines in public health while launching Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 4.0 virtually, Mandaviya highlighted the achievements of the country-wide Covid 19 vaccination drive under which around 170 crore doses of vaccines have been administered.

This achievement of India has been acknowledged and applauded globally, he said. He also emphasised on the need of ‘Sabka Prayas’ and ‘Jan Lok Bhaagidaari’ to achieve the goal of universal immunisation in the country. “Only with the collective and collaborative efforts of the Centre, the States and beneficiaries shall we be able to achieve the target of full immunization coverage in the country”, he stated.

Mandaviya urged the states to work holistically at different levels, coordinating with district administration, panchayats and the urban local bodies. He lauded the commitment and dedication of the frontline vaccinators who brave difficult terrain and weather to ensure that the farthest village and household are covered with the protection of vaccines.

IANS