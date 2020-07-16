New Delhi: India has demanded unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav days after Pakistan claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav has denied filing a review petition, sources said Thursday. India’s MEA spokesperson had stated that Jadhav was coereced into doing it.

The spokesperson had noted that Pakistan had continued to lie about the case for the past 4 years.

Last week, India also said that Pakistan had repeatedly denied free and unimpeded access to the retired Indian Naval officer. Highlighting that the Imran Khan-led government had not handed over any relevant documents including FIR, evidence, court order, etc. to India, the MEA observed that Pakistan was attempting to create a “mirage of compliance” with the ICJ judgment.

In addition, Srivastava argued that the ordinance promulgated in Pakistan May 20, 2020, allowing the Islamabad High Court to review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav was an illusion and not a true picture.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry July 8, said that an ordinance promulgated in May had allowed Jadhav, his legal representative, or a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction.

Speaking on behalf of the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan mentioned that this was on the lines of the ICJ verdict of July 2019, and claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a review plea in the Islamabad High Court .This took place despite the Pakistan authorities askling Jadhav to file a petition June 7.

PNN/Agencies