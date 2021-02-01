Chennai: Members of the Indian and England cricket teams have returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their six-day quarantine. This has paved the way for their first full strength net sessions three days before the opening Test. The first Test begins here Friday. The Indian cricket team have been spending time in their hotel dressing rooms for four days. Some of them have come here with the families.

Fresh from their triumph in Australia, the Indian players got some much needed time at home. Then they entered the bio-bubble for the home series in batches from Wednesday last week.

“The Indian cricket team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5.00pm and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow,” read an update from BCCI.

England players such as Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns have completed their quarantine earlier and have been training. They did not travel with the team to Sri Lanka for an earlier assignment.

“All PCR tests from yesterday’s (Sunday) test have returned negative results. The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon 2pm-5pm (IST),” read an update from the England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson.

The England squad had flown into here from Sri Lanka Wednesday, having won the Test series 2-0 there.

The four-Test series against Virat Kohli’s men is going to be a much bigger challenge for the side. They last won a series in India in 2012.

India are on a roll having beaten Australia in their own backyard twice in the last three years, most recently in January.