New Delhi: India and the European Union have deepened their clean energy partnership with the launch of a third coordinated call for proposals on recycling electric vehicle (EV) batteries, under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

The initiative, part of Working Group 2 on Green and Clean Energy Technologies, sets a submission deadline of September 15, 2026.

The joint programme comes with a funding pool of about Rs 169 crore and aims to address one of the most critical challenges in the EV ecosystem — sustainable battery recycling and recovery of key raw materials.

The funding will be supported by the European Union’s Horizon Europe programme, while India’s Ministry of Heavy Industries will back domestic participation.

The call for proposals is designed to boost innovation in advanced recycling technologies, with a focus on high-efficiency recovery of valuable materials such as lithium, graphite and cobalt.

It will also prioritise the development of safe, digitalised collection systems and support pilot-scale demonstrations of new processes.

A key highlight of the initiative is the establishment of a joint India-EU pilot line in India, which will enable real-world testing and faster industrial deployment of these technologies.

The programme will specifically target areas such as achieving high recovery rates, handling mixed battery chemistries, improving logistics with an inclusive approach, and ensuring safety standards while promoting second-life applications of batteries.

These efforts are expected to contribute to a circular economy while reducing dependence on imported critical minerals.

Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, described the launch as a significant step in strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership.

He noted that as India’s EV market expands rapidly, building a strong domestic recycling ecosystem is crucial for both resource security and environmental sustainability.

Echoing similar sentiments, European Union Ambassador to India Herve Delphin highlighted the central role of batteries in the global green transition.

He said the initiative aims to bridge the gap between innovation and real-world application, while also strengthening mineral security and advancing shared climate goals.

Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary at the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, said the collaboration would accelerate India’s transition towards a circular economy.

Marc Lemaitre, Director-General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission, emphasised that the initiative reflects a growing partnership between India and the EU in green innovation.