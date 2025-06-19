New Delhi: A joint exercise between the militaries of India and France, aimed at enhancing operational coordination and focused on joint operations in a sub-conventional environment, began Thursday, officials said.

The eighth edition of the biennial Indo-French ‘Exercise Shakti’ commenced at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie in France.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 90 personnel, is primarily represented by a battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, along with personnel from other arms and services.

“The French contingent, also comprising 90 personnel, is represented by the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13 DBLE),” a senior official said.

‘Exercise Shakti’ is a bilateral training engagement between the Indian and French armies aimed at enhancing interoperability, operational coordination, and mutual understanding, the officials said.

“The 2025 edition focuses on joint operations in a sub-conventional environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, with training conducted in semi-urban terrain,” the official said.

The opening ceremony was graced by key dignitaries, including India’s military attaché in France, Brig Veeresh Thapar, and the Indian contingent commander, Col HV Kalia, he said.

Representing the French side were Col Benjamin Brunet, Commander of the 13 DBLE, and Lt Col Castillo, the Deputy Commander.

Both sides conveyed their best wishes to the participating troops and expressed confidence that the exercise would foster deeper cooperation and mutual respect between the armed forces of India and France.

In their remarks, the dignitaries highlighted that ‘Exercise Shakti’ would not only enhance the operational preparedness of both armies but also contribute significantly to the growing Indo-French defence partnership, the officials said.

Over the course of the exercise, participating troops will engage in joint tactical drills, share best practices and operational insights, and strengthen bonds of camaraderie and trust. The culmination of the exercise will reaffirm the shared commitment of India and France towards peace, stability, and global security, they said.

PTI