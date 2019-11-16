Indore: India bowled out Bangladesh for 213 to record an innings and 130-run victory in the first Test, here Saturday.

India declared their first innings at 493 for 6 after bowling out Bangladesh for 150 in the visitor’s first essay.

In their second innings, Bangladesh were bundled out for 213.

India lead the two-match series 1-0.

Scores:

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 150

India 1st Innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs

Bangladesh 2nd Innings:

Shadman Islam b Sharma 6

Imrul Kayes b Yadav 6

Mominul Haque lbw b Shami 7

Mohammad Mithun c Agarwal b Shami 18

Mushfiqur Rahim c Pujara b Ashwin 64

Mahmudullah c Rohit b Shami 15

Liton Das c & b Ashwin 35

Mehidy Hasan b Umesh 38

Taijul Islam c Saha b Shami 6

Abu Jayed not out 4

Ebadat Hossain c Umesh b Ashwin 1

Extras: (B-2 LB-9 W-1 NB-1) 13

Total: (all out from 54 overs) 213

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-16, 3-37, 4-44, 5-72, 6-135, 194-7, 208-8, 208-9, 213-10.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 11-3-31-1, Umesh Yadav 14-1-51-2, Mohammed Shami 16-7-31-4, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-47-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 14.2-6-42-3.

PTI