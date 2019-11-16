Indore: India bowled out Bangladesh for 213 to record an innings and 130-run victory in the first Test, here Saturday.
India declared their first innings at 493 for 6 after bowling out Bangladesh for 150 in the visitor’s first essay.
In their second innings, Bangladesh were bundled out for 213.
India lead the two-match series 1-0.
Scores:
Bangladesh 1st Innings: 150
India 1st Innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs
Bangladesh 2nd Innings:
Shadman Islam b Sharma 6
Imrul Kayes b Yadav 6
Mominul Haque lbw b Shami 7
Mohammad Mithun c Agarwal b Shami 18
Mushfiqur Rahim c Pujara b Ashwin 64
Mahmudullah c Rohit b Shami 15
Liton Das c & b Ashwin 35
Mehidy Hasan b Umesh 38
Taijul Islam c Saha b Shami 6
Abu Jayed not out 4
Ebadat Hossain c Umesh b Ashwin 1
Extras: (B-2 LB-9 W-1 NB-1) 13
Total: (all out from 54 overs) 213
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-16, 3-37, 4-44, 5-72, 6-135, 194-7, 208-8, 208-9, 213-10.
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 11-3-31-1, Umesh Yadav 14-1-51-2, Mohammed Shami 16-7-31-4, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-47-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 14.2-6-42-3.
PTI