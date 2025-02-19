United Nations: India has been a victim of terror acts perpetrated by Pakistan through groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and it is a “supreme irony” when the global epicentre of terrorism pats itself on the back claiming to fight against the scourge, Delhi’s envoy told a UN Security Council meeting chaired by China.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish delivered a strongly-worded retort after Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Ishaq Dar made remarks about Jammu and Kashmir during an open debate Tuesday on ‘Practicing multilateralism, reforming and improving global governance’ held under China’s presidency of the Council.

“Pakistan is a global epicentre of terrorism harbouring more than 20 UN-listed terrorist entities and providing state support to cross-border terrorism,” Harish said.

“Hence it is a supreme irony when Pakistan pats itself on the back as being at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. India has been a victim of acts of terror perpetrated by this country through terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Harkat Ul Mujahidin, among dozens of others,” he said.

Several Pakistan-based terror entities and individuals are listed under the 1267 Al Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council and are subject to an assets freeze, arms embargo and travel ban.

In the past, China, a fair-weather friend of Pakistan, has often put holds and blocks on proposals submitted by India and its partners like the US to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN.

Harish asserted that there cannot be any justification for terrorism regardless of its form, type and motive.

“No political grievance can justify terrorism perpetrated against innocent civilians. This august body can make no distinction between good and bad terrorists,” he said adding that Dar should take note of this and not further waste the time of the Council.

Underlining that Jammu and Kashmir have been, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India, Harish said it is Pakistan in fact that is in “illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“Pakistan’s campaigns of misinformation and disinformation, of lies and falsehoods, do not change facts on the ground,” he said.

Referring to the assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in September-October last year, Harish said the people of Jammu and Kashmir took part in a successful election and voted in large numbers to choose their government.

“The choice of the people of Jammu & Kashmir was loud and clear. Democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is vibrant and strong, unlike in Pakistan,” he said.

PTI