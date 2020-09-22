New Delhi: India has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world. The Union Health Ministry said Tuesday that for the past four consecutive days the number of daily recovered cases surpassed the new infections reported per day. This information was given by Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a press conference. He informed that the number of recovered cases in India are at 44,97,867, the highest in the world.

“India’s COVID-19 cases share is 17.7 per cent of global infections. Those who have recuperated are 19.5 per cent of total recoveries in world. The daily recoveries from COVID-19 are more than the number of new infections reported per day since past four consecutive days,” Bhushan said.

The US’s COVID-19 cases share is 22.4 per cent of global infections. Those who have recuperated are 18.6 per cent of total recoveries in world, the data presented by him showed.

Brazil’s COVID-19 cases share is 14.5 per cent of global infections, those who have recuperated are 16.8 per cent of total recoveries in world, it showed.

Addressing the briefing, COVID-19 task force member VK Paul (NITI Aayog member) urged people to wear masks and follow all the social distancing norms. These norms must be strictly adhered to as the festival season is about to begin next month.

Paul asked people to wear masks mandatorily and show no laxity on this aspect. He said 40-50 per cent of the COVID-19 cases can be reduced by wearing masks. In view of festive seasosn ahead, he also urged people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour more diligently and responsibly. He asserted that even now 80 per cent people are susceptible.

“Masks can play an important role in preventing the transmission of the disease. Social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and hand hygiene will be the social vaccine against coronavirus infection till the time a vaccine comes,” stated Paul.

Bhushan said that the number of active COVID-19 cases were less than one-fifth of the total 55,62,663 infections in India. “We get swayed by the narrative that India has over 50 lakh cases, but we forget that nearly 45 lakh people have already recovered,” the Health Secretary said.