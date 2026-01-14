Eilat (Israel): India and Israel Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement in the field of fisheries and aquaculture on the sidelines of a three-day conference in this southern coastal city of Israel.

The agreement was signed between Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter at the Blue Food Security Sea the Future 2026.

Blue foods are derived from aquatic animals, plants or algae that are caught or cultivated in freshwater and marine environments.

A high-level delegation from the ministry, led by Sing,h also visited the National Centre for Mariculture (NCM) at Eila,t which is Israel’s leading research hub for marine aquaculture innovation.

The union minister received an overview of NCM’s facilities and research programmes, including broodstock development, hatchery technologies, IMTA models and innovative approaches to disease management.

Indian and Israeli teams also discussed opportunities for collaboration and joint research between the two countries, aiming to strengthen knowledge exchange, enhance production efficiency and introduce advanced mariculture solutions adaptable to Indian conditions.

The delegation later also visited the SeaNovation Innovation Centre, which is Israel’s leading hub and accelerator for advanced aquaculture and Blue Economy innovation.

The centre brings together research institutions, industry, and startups to develop sustainable technologies that enhance efficiency and support global food security.

The visit also provided a platform for both sides to discuss practical avenues for deeper collaboration between India and Israel in the aquaculture sector.

Singh also participated in the opening event of the conference, along with Dichter and ministers from other participating countries.

He also held discussions with Dichter and David Amsalem, Minister for Regional Cooperation, along with senior officials from various Israeli government ministries and private sector representatives.

The three-day event is being attended by representatives from several countries, including ministers from Ghana, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, as well as senior delegates from Jordan, Morocco, Romania, and the Philippines, among others.

Singh also participated in the Global Ministerial Panel Discussion on Food Security and the Blue Economy at the Second Global Summit on Blue Food Security Sea the Future 2026.

He highlighted the significant achievements of India’s fisheries sector and emphasised the country’s growing role in the development of global fisheries and aquaculture.

The panel discussion was also attended by Dichter, Emelia Arthur, Member of Parliament and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture of Ghana and Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

Singh’s participation in the global event underscores the growing strategic and economic engagement between India and Israel, official sources here said.

It also reflects the shared commitment of both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation in the field of fisheries and aquaculture, they said.

The visit reinforces the longstanding partnership between India and Israel, strengthens collaboration in fisheries and aquaculture, and creates new pathways for collaboration in areas of mutual interest, they added.