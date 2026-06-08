Dubai: India Monday reiterated its warning to its nationals in Iran to avoid any travel to the country and exit the region by available means of transport.

The advisory comes in view of the latest developments in the region.

In the urgent advisory, the Indian Embassy in Iran reiterated its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid travel to Iran.

“In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran,” the advisory stated on X.

“Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport,” it said.

On Monday, Israel launched airstrikes targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran.

On April 7, India issued the advisory asking its nationals in Iran to stay wherever they are for the next 48 hours.

The advisory was issued after US President Donald Trump had warned that a “whole civilisation will die tonight” if Iran does not meet his 8 pm Eastern Time deadline to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to official data, around 9,000 Indians, including students, were in Iran when the conflict began following strikes on Iranian targets by Israel and the US February 28. Nearly 1,800 Indians have returned to India so far.

PTI