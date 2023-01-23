New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 94 new coronavirus infections, with the active cases declining to 1,934, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Monday.

The total tally of COVID cases Monday stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,82,015).

The overall death toll stands at 5,30,735 with two deaths — one death reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Uttar Pradesh – in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.08 per cent.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, with a decrease of 26 cases in the last 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,49,346. The fatality rate was recorded to be 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.28 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, and 50 lakh September 16 the same year.

India crossed the grim milestone of three crore June 23 last year, and four crore January 25 this year.