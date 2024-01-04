Cape Town: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah finished with excellent figures of 6/61 as India bowled South Africa out for 176 to set themselves a target of 79 to win the second Test here Thursday.

India had lost the first Test in Centurion and a victory will help them draw the two-match series.

Aiden Markram struck a magnificent, counterattacking 106 off 103 balls to lead home team’s fightback.

India’s pace spearhead Bumrah bowled beautifully after the opening day’s play saw a staggering 23 wickets fall on a very quick Newlands surface that is offering inconsistent bounce.

India had collapsed to 153 all out in their first innings in the final session of day one after skittling out South Africa for 55.

South Africa were 62 for three overnight, trailing by 36 runs.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 55 and 176 all out in 36.5 overs (Aiden Markram 106; Jasprit Bumrah 6/61).

India 1st innings: 153 all out in 34.5 overs (Virat Kohli 46, Rohit Sharma 39, Shubman Gill 36; Lungi Ngidi 3/30, Kagiso Rabada 3/38, Nandre Burger 3/42).

PTI