New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Wednesday said India needed student volunteers who can be trained to serve the nation with integrity.

Inaugurating the Indian Air Force Facilitation-cum-Publicity Pavilion at the National Bal Bhawan, the Minister said: “Students have boundless energy and endless curiosity and have potential to develop, empower and brighten the future of the country.”

He urged the students to serve in the Indian armed forces. Addressing a gathering of children and teachers, he said the National Bal Bhavan was a haven for children and he appealed to them to develop love for the country.

The HRD Ministry said the Facilitation-cum-Publicity Pavilion was a unique technologically advanced set up comprising a Flying Simulator, a self interactive career information kiosk, a selfie point with fore drop of points in G suit and flying overall mannequins with special clothing.

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, present at the event, launched the IAF’s official mobile gaming application — Indian Air Force: A Cut Above. “The official mobile gaming application will allow an aspirant to experience first-hand the roles of an IAF air warrior as well as means to apply and appear for recruitment from the comfort of his/her mobile phone,” it added.