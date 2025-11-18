Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a camp office in Madina to assist the families of Indians who died in a bus accident involving Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, the mission said Tuesday.

Forty-four Indian Umrah pilgrims, including 42 from Telangana, were killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina in the wee hours of Monday.

The local authorities have confirmed that there is one Indian survivor, and he is undergoing medical treatment.

In a social media post, the Consulate said it has set up the camp office in the Indian Hajj Pilgrims Office in Madina to assist the families of Indians who died in the accident.

In a separate post, the mission said Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri met Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, the lone survivor of the accident, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madina.

Concerned hospital authorities have informed that the best possible medical care is being provided to him. The consulate wishes him a speedy recovery, it said.