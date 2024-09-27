Kanpur: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Test against Bangladesh here Friday.

Hosts India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, have fielded an unchanged side.

Bangladesh have however made a couple of changes with Khaled Ahmed and Taijul Islam replacing Taskin Ahdmed and Nahid Rana.

The start of the match was delayed due to a wet outfield.

India had won the opening Test by 280 runs.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.