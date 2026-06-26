Belfast: India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field in the opening T20I against hosts Ireland here Friday.

India opted for a combination of three specialist seamers, one all-rounder and two spinners as teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out on a debut.

“Unfortunately, no (Sooryavanshi’s debut). He’s a gun player but we have some tremendous players who have done well for us, so we are backing them. He will get his chance when the time comes,” Iyer said at the toss, backing the top three of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Teams:

Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.