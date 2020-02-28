Kolkata: Both India and Pakistan will play in the Asia Cup which will be held in Dubai, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said here Friday.

“Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play,” Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens before leaving for Dubai for the ACC meeting on March 3.

Pakistan were supposed to host the tournament organised by the Asian Cricket Council ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia but India had refused to play there.

The former India captain also congratulated the Indian women’s team for advancing to the T20 World Cup semi-final after beating New Zealand.

“They are playing some fantastic cricket and have qualified. Nobody is favourites in a world tournament. They are a good, side let’s see where they finish,” Ganguly said.

