United Nations: India has paid $32.89 million to the United Nations Regular Budget for 2024, joining the “honour roll” of 36 Member States who have paid their regular budget dues in full to the UN on time.

The UN Committee on Contributions said that as of January 31 2024, 36 Member States have paid their regular budget assessments in full, within the 30 day due period specified in UN financial regulations.

India contributed 32.895 million dollars to the 2024 United Nations Regular Budget and made the payment January 31, 2024.

Naming the countries making it to the “honour roll” of Member States who have paid their regular budget assessments in full, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Thursday that “we thank our friends in New Delhi.”

India has consistently been among the countries to pay its contributions to the UN budget on time and in full.

PTI