New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Saturday said negotiations for a proposed India-Peru free trade agreement (FTA) are unlikely to conclude anytime soon, citing concerns over market access in certain products.

“There are certain concerns. There are many products where we cannot offer them market access. I do not see Peru FTA happening very soon,” he told reporters here on the sidelines of the 17th Toy Biz International B2B Exhibition.

Negotiations for the proposed India-Peru FTA started in 2017.

On India-Canada FTA, the minister said a team of Indian officials will be visiting Canada for the next round of negotiations.

“Canada FTA is progressing well ..our team is going on Monday for next round of negotiations. We are trying that we should conclude it in the next six months or so,” he said.

Goyal also informed that on July 13, he will be travelling with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw to Brussels for the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting.

“Our effort is that it becomes a supplement to the FTA which we have finalized and will help us to smoothen the edges and make it easier to implement the FTA going forward,” he said.