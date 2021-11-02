New Delhi: India has an ‘unprecedented opportunity’ to grow electronics manufacturing to USD 300 billion in the next 3-4 years, building on scale, competitiveness, large market and enabling policies, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Tuesday.

The world is seeking more trusted sources for electronics post-COVID-19 and India has all the key elements in place to grab the opportunity, he said.

The minister also released a vision document on increasing India’s electronics exports and share in Global Value Chain.

PTI