New Delhi: The Indian government has prepared a roadmap to promote the indigenously developed military platforms and weapons to boost their exports. The Indian government will use diplomatic channels to promote the military platforms in overseas markets, a senior Defence Ministry official said Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had unveiled August 9 a major policy decision. In it he announced imposition of a phase-wise ban on import of 101 military platforms and weapons systems with an aim to promote the domestic defence industry.

Raj Kumar, Secretary, Department of Defence Production, said at a webinar that the domestic defence industry will hold web interactions with the representatives of friendly countries to figure out what kind of products and platforms they require.

“We are preparing country-wise profiles of products, weapons and platforms which are probably needed by our friendly countries. So we are now planning to start web interaction led by the industry,” Kumar said.

“That country’s defence attache, our DPSUs (defence public sector undertakings), industry, will then figure out what is in the store for us to promote there for exports,” Kumar added.

Kumar said the government will be standing side by side with the domestic industry through its defence attaches, embassies and diplomatic channels to promote exports.

Kumar said a second list of import-restricted defence items will also be notified. “This is the first list we are examining and then a second list will also come. We expect you (industry) to come forward and start investing to meet our requirements,” he said at the webinar – ‘Army Make Projects 2020’ – organised by FICCI.

The senior official said as successful domestic bidders move to the defence equipment production stage, his department will share their details with the Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu defence corridor authorities, who ‘will compete in attracting your units to their respective states’.

Kumar stated that since the three services are making efforts to push the ‘Make II’ category of defence production projects, he will interact with project participants to understand their concerns and share best practices among the services.

The negative list of 101 items includes towed artillery guns, short range surface to air missiles, cruise missiles, offshore patrol vessels, electronic warfare systems, next generation missile vessels, floating dock, anti-submarine rocket launchers and short range maritime reconnaissance aircraft. Basic trainer aircraft, lightweight rocket launchers, multi-barrel rocket launchers, missile destroyers, sonar systems for ships, rockets, ASTRA-MK I beyond visual range air-to-air missiles, light machine guns and artillery ammunition (155 mm) and ship-borne medium range guns have also been included in the list.