New Delhi: India Saturday logged 1,20,529 new Covid infections in 24 hours, the lowest since April 7. During the same time span, 3,380 more people succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

The fatalities witnessed a spike, crossing 3,000 mark on Saturday once again after recording over 2,000 deaths in the last two days.

On April 7, India recorded 1,26,789 cases. On June 1, India had reported 1,27,510 cases, lowest since April 8.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,86,94,879 with 15,55,248 active cases and 3,44,082 deaths so far.

Over the last few days, India’s fresh cases have maintained over one lakh infections every 24 hours, while the deaths have also remained about the 3 thousand mark. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 85,000 deaths. India registered record fatalities due to Covid-19 on May 21 with 4,529 deaths — the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,97,894 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,67,95,549 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 22,78,60,317 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 36,50,080 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 36,11,74,142 samples have been tested up to June 4 for Covid-19. Of these 20,84,421 samples were tested Friday.