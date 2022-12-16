New Delhi: India has recorded a single-day rise of 162 new coronavirus infections and the count of active cases has declined to 3,691, according to Union Health Ministry data updated Friday.

The country now has 4.46 crore Covid-19 cases and the death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,663, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

A decrease in 76 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country has surged to 4,41,41,255, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 219.99 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5, 50 lakh September 16, 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and the one-crore mark December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases May 4, 2021, three crore June 23, 2021, and four crore January 25 this year.