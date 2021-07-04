New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 43,071 Covid-19 infections, which took the tally of cases to 3,05,45,433, while active cases have declined to 4,85,350, according to Union health ministry data updated Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,02,005 with 955 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases have further declined to 4,85,350 and comprise 1.59 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.09 per cent, the ministry said.

It said active cases have declined by 10,183 in a span of 24 hours.

The data stated that 18,38,490 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 41,82,54,953.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 27 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.44 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 52 consecutive days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 2,96,58,078, while the case fatality rate has risen to 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 35.12 crore under nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore June 23.

