Cuttack: India delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Nepal by 10 wickets in their ADCA T20I Asia Cup encounter at the Barabati Stadium Friday. After winning the toss, Nepal opted to bat first but struggled against disciplined Indian bowling and were bowled out for 57 runs in 17.4 overs. The Indian bowlers maintained tight lines and lengths throughout, never allowing Nepal to build partnerships.

Nepal’s innings saw Krishna Dhami emerge as the top scorer with 19 runs off 15 balls, including four boundaries. Abhishekh Kumar Mishra contributed 11 runs, while the rest of the batting line-up failed to cope with the sustained pressure applied by the Indian attack.

The standout performance of the match came from Jigar Thakkar, who produced a sensational spell of bowling, claiming 5 wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs, dismantling the Nepal batting order.

He was well supported by Akash Saini, who returned figures of 1 for 9 in 3 overs, and Sanith Shetty, who picked up 1 for 12 in 4 overs. Chasing a modest target without loss in just 5.2 overs, Deepak Lamba led the charge with an unbeaten 28 off 13 balls, striking four boundaries and a six, while Sanith Shetty played a composed knock of 25 not out from 19 deliveries, which included two fours and a six.

The opening pair ensured there were no alarms in the chase. Nepal’s bowlers tried to contain the run flow, with Baidhanath Chaudhary conceding 21 runs in 2 overs and Mohammad Sabir giving away 20 runs, but the target proved too small to defend.

For his match-winning five-wicket haul, Jigar Thakkar was adjudged Player of the Match. The match was played in the presence of distinguished guests, including Subrat Kumar Behera, CEO of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA); Sumit Jain, President of the Asian Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA) and Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), and Sagarkanta Senapati, General Secretary of the Odisha Deaf Cricket Association (ODCA), adding prestige to the occasion.