New Delhi: India registered 1,03,558 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest ever single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic last year, taking the total tally to 1,25,89,067 Monday.

Daily cases in India had peaked on September 16, 2020, with 97,894 people testing positive for the virus in a single day.

Monday’s figure is the highest spike since the first case was detected in the country last January.

The country has witnessed an unabated rise in the number of fresh cases.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana have been deemed states of “grave concern”.

The active cases have currently increased to 7,41,830 comprising 5.89 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.80 per cent.

On Monday, the death toll increased to 1,65,101 with 478 new fatalities.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,16,82,136, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.31 per cent, according to official data.

Taking note of the spike in cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday and directed that the “mission-mode” approach should continue in states and districts reporting the resurgence.

He exhorted all states to take required stringent measures with comprehensive restrictions in places so that the collective gains of Covid management in the country in the last 15 months are not squandered.

The Centre has advised high-burden states and union territories to take stringent measures for containment of the surge.

So far, 7.91 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16.