New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799. It has made India the world’s ninth worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic. The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 4,706 as informed by the Health Ministry on its website Friday. It also said that there has been a record spike of 7,466 new cases since Thursday 8.00 am. According to ‘Worldometer’, India has now overtaken Turkey as the ninth worst-hit country in terms of total number of coronavirus cases.

The Health Ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,987. So far 71,105 people have recovered. “Thus, around 42.89 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior Health Ministry official said.

Death toll in various states

Of the 175 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 85 were in Maharashtra, 22 in Gujarat and 15 in Uttar Pradesh. Other states which reported deaths are Delhi (13), Tamil Nadu (12), Madhya Pradesh (eight) and Rajasthan (seven). Six deaths were reported from West Benga and four in Telangana. Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana reported one death each.

Of the total 4,706 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,982 deaths followed by Gujarat with 960 deaths. Madhya Pradesh (321), Delhi (316), West Bengal (295) and Uttar Pradesh (197) are next in line. Rajasthan (180), Tamil Nadu (145), Telangana (67) and Andhra Pradesh (59) have also reported large number of deaths.

The death toll reached 47 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 27 fatalities due to the disease. Haryana has 19 deaths and Bihar has 15.

Most affected states

According to the Health Ministry data updated Friday morning, the highest number of confirmed cases are from Maharashtra at 59,546.It is followed by Tamil Nadu at 19,372, Delhi at 16,281, Gujarat at 15,562. Next in line are Rajasthan (8,067), Madhya Pradesh (7,453) and Uttar Pradesh (7,170).

The Health Ministry said, “4,673 cases are being reassigned to states. Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

PTI