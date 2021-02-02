New Delhi: India registered 8,635 new coronavirus infections in a day, the lowest in eight months, while the daily deaths fell below 100 after almost nine months, according to Union health ministry data updated Tuesday.

The number COVID-19 cases stand at 1,07,66,245 and the death toll increased to 1,54,486 with 94 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,48,406 pushing the national recovery rate to 97.05 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below two lakh for the 14th consecutive day.

There are 1,63,353 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.52 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 19,77,52,057 samples have been tested up to February 1 with 6,59,422 samples being tested Monday.

PTI