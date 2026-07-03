Caracas: Embassy of India in Caracas has sought a thorough investigation by Venezuelan authorities into the alleged desecration and removal of organs from the mortal remains of late Rakesh Chauhan.

The Mission stated that it has been continuously pursuing the matter with concerned local authorities since the incident first came to light.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, “The Embassy of India, Caracas has sought a thorough investigation by Venezuelan authorities on the desecration and removal of organs of the mortal remains of late Shri. Rakesh Chauhan. Mission has continued to pursue this matter with the concerned local authorities since the incident came to light.”

Venezuela: Embassy of India, Caracas has sought a thorough investigation by Venezuelan authorities on the desecration and removal of organs of the mortal remains of late Shri. Rakesh Chauhan. Mission has continued to pursue this matter with the concerned local authorities since… — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 3, 2026

The case has sparked serious concern after the family of the deceased Indian seafarer alleged that several internal organs were missing when his body was repatriated to India. Chauhan reportedly died in Venezuela in May, allegedly due to cardiac arrest.

According to his family, a re-autopsy conducted in India revealed that multiple vital organs, including the brain, heart and lungs, were absent from the body. The deceased, 33-year-old Rakesh Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, had his remains returned to India nearly a month after his death.

Following the findings, the Federation of Seafarers’ Unions of India (FSUI) has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and the handling of his remains. In a statement posted on X, the federation alleged that the body was sent back without any autopsy report or official documentation from Venezuelan authorities explaining the cause of death.

The FSUI further claimed that the post-mortem conducted in India revealed “a horrifying truth,” alleging that not a single organ was found in the body, including the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, spleen, pancreas, stomach and intestines. It also noted that the body bore extensive stitching marks, while the cause of death could not be determined due to the absence of organs.

The federation has termed the situation unacceptable, calling for full accountability, transparency and a detailed investigation by Venezuelan authorities. It has also urged immediate intervention by the Indian Embassy in Caracas, along with the release of complete autopsy records and clarity on the circumstances of death.

According to the family, Chauhan had travelled to Venezuela in November 2025 as a crew member aboard a merchant navy vessel. The case has raised broader concerns over the treatment of Indian seafarers abroad and the need for stronger safeguards, documentation and accountability in such incidents.