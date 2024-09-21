Chennai: India declared their second innings at 287 for four, setting Bangladesh a daunting 515-run target to win the opening Test, here Saturday.

Resuming at 81/3, India continued their domination on day three with comeback man Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119 not out) completing their centuries with dominant batting.

Making a splendid return to Test cricket after 634 days following his horrific car crash in December 2022, Pant showcased his trademark strokeplay, bringing up his sixth Test century off just 124 balls.

With this, he also equalled the talismanic former captain MS Dhoni for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Following Pant’s dismissal for a well-made 109 (128b; 13×4, 4×6), Gill reached his fifth Test century, taking 161 balls to get there. Gill faced 176 balls in his innings, hitting 10 shots to the fence and four over it.

Bangladesh was bundled out for a meager 149 on day two in response to India’s 376, as a record 17 wickets fell in a dramatic day’s play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Brief Scores:

India 376 and 287/4 in 64 overs (Shubman Gill 119 not out, Rishabh Pant 109)